Last updated May 15 2020 at 9:56 AM

15841 North 26th Avenue - 1

15841 North 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15841 North 26th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this great rental home. This home has 2 master bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a one car garage and driveway. The kitchen is very nice with stainless steel appliances and refinished countertops. The home has carpet in the bedrooms and tile throughout the downstairs. This home will not disappoint and has a covered patio in the back.
Mailbox #6

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15841 North 26th Avenue - 1 have any available units?
15841 North 26th Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15841 North 26th Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 15841 North 26th Avenue - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15841 North 26th Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
15841 North 26th Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15841 North 26th Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15841 North 26th Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 15841 North 26th Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 15841 North 26th Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 15841 North 26th Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15841 North 26th Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15841 North 26th Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 15841 North 26th Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 15841 North 26th Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 15841 North 26th Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15841 North 26th Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15841 North 26th Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.

