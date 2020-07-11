All apartments in Phoenix
15636 N 51ST Street
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

15636 N 51ST Street

15636 North 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

15636 North 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious 2 story property located in prime 85254 location! This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a bedroom & bath downstairs. Fresh paint and brand new carpet. High vaulted ceilings, granite in kitchen, fireplace, covered patio & maintenance free back yard that backs to the Community Greenbelt. Community heated pool & spa along with the tennis courts & bike paths in this resort style community. This property is located in a top school district and just minutes away from the Mayo Clinic and the upscale shopping and dining found at Kierland Commons and the Scottsdale Quarter. The front landscaping is maintained by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15636 N 51ST Street have any available units?
15636 N 51ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15636 N 51ST Street have?
Some of 15636 N 51ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15636 N 51ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
15636 N 51ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15636 N 51ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 15636 N 51ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15636 N 51ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 15636 N 51ST Street offers parking.
Does 15636 N 51ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15636 N 51ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15636 N 51ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 15636 N 51ST Street has a pool.
Does 15636 N 51ST Street have accessible units?
No, 15636 N 51ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15636 N 51ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15636 N 51ST Street has units with dishwashers.
