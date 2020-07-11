15636 N 51ST Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Spacious 2 story property located in prime 85254 location! This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a bedroom & bath downstairs. Fresh paint and brand new carpet. High vaulted ceilings, granite in kitchen, fireplace, covered patio & maintenance free back yard that backs to the Community Greenbelt. Community heated pool & spa along with the tennis courts & bike paths in this resort style community. This property is located in a top school district and just minutes away from the Mayo Clinic and the upscale shopping and dining found at Kierland Commons and the Scottsdale Quarter. The front landscaping is maintained by HOA.