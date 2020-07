1547 W KERRY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

***MOVE-IN READY*** 3 BED 2 BATH HOME WITH CARPET & TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT AREAS. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETRY & LARGE LIVING ROOM. UPGRADED BATH WITH WALK IN SHOWER. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE PATIO AND BACKYARD WITH GRASS AREA, AND BEAUTIFUL FENCED IN POOL WITH GATE. GARAGE HAS BUILT IN WORKBENCH AND SHELVING. NO HOA!!! *** NO CATS***No housing Vouchers*** schedule your tour and apply today! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3133.35 - includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included***