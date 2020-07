Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable single level home with laminate wood flooring in in family room and living room, stained concrete in bedrooms, plus ceiling fans in all the rooms. All kitchen appliances included along with washer/dryer! Covered patio opens to large grassy backyard! 2 car garage. Pets conditional. Close to Hwys, shopping, restaurants & more.

**ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200, JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME, Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com** Lessee to verify all information.