14818 N 38TH Street N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14818 N 38TH Street N

14818 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14818 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Conveniently located in popular Phoenix neighborhood and totally renovated 4 bedroom/2 bath home with garage and swimming pool. Landlord pays for Pool service. Enjoy this upgraded home including newer laminate wood flooring, newer fixtures and doors, newer roof, newer AC duct-work, double pane windows, venetian plaster finish on newly painted walls & raised ceilings,newer kitchen cabinets & appliances, huge covered patio rounds out the view of the expansive backyard with Fun Pebbletec pool. Come home to your oasis...Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14818 N 38TH Street N have any available units?
14818 N 38TH Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14818 N 38TH Street N have?
Some of 14818 N 38TH Street N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14818 N 38TH Street N currently offering any rent specials?
14818 N 38TH Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14818 N 38TH Street N pet-friendly?
No, 14818 N 38TH Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14818 N 38TH Street N offer parking?
Yes, 14818 N 38TH Street N offers parking.
Does 14818 N 38TH Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14818 N 38TH Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14818 N 38TH Street N have a pool?
Yes, 14818 N 38TH Street N has a pool.
Does 14818 N 38TH Street N have accessible units?
No, 14818 N 38TH Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 14818 N 38TH Street N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14818 N 38TH Street N has units with dishwashers.
