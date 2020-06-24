14818 N 38TH Street N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Conveniently located in popular Phoenix neighborhood and totally renovated 4 bedroom/2 bath home with garage and swimming pool. Landlord pays for Pool service. Enjoy this upgraded home including newer laminate wood flooring, newer fixtures and doors, newer roof, newer AC duct-work, double pane windows, venetian plaster finish on newly painted walls & raised ceilings,newer kitchen cabinets & appliances, huge covered patio rounds out the view of the expansive backyard with Fun Pebbletec pool. Come home to your oasis...Call today.