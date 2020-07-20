All apartments in Phoenix
1440 E RENEE Drive

1440 East Renee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1440 East Renee Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
GREAT LOCATION!!!A perfect home with mountain views and city views in the front and back.Quiet area of the neighborhood but still close to shopping and community centers.All bedrooms and baths on first level and a huge loft or fourth bedroom/office/play room upstairs.Lots of storage.Stainless steel appliances.Fresh interior and exterior paint. New Carpet.Raised Wooden deck on the back to enjoy the tranquil evenings. Garden Area. PV schools within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 E RENEE Drive have any available units?
1440 E RENEE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 E RENEE Drive have?
Some of 1440 E RENEE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 E RENEE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1440 E RENEE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 E RENEE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1440 E RENEE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1440 E RENEE Drive offer parking?
No, 1440 E RENEE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1440 E RENEE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 E RENEE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 E RENEE Drive have a pool?
No, 1440 E RENEE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1440 E RENEE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1440 E RENEE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 E RENEE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 E RENEE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
