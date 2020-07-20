GREAT LOCATION!!!A perfect home with mountain views and city views in the front and back.Quiet area of the neighborhood but still close to shopping and community centers.All bedrooms and baths on first level and a huge loft or fourth bedroom/office/play room upstairs.Lots of storage.Stainless steel appliances.Fresh interior and exterior paint. New Carpet.Raised Wooden deck on the back to enjoy the tranquil evenings. Garden Area. PV schools within walking distance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1440 E RENEE Drive have any available units?
1440 E RENEE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 E RENEE Drive have?
Some of 1440 E RENEE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 E RENEE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1440 E RENEE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.