1440 E RENEE Drive

GREAT LOCATION!!!A perfect home with mountain views and city views in the front and back.Quiet area of the neighborhood but still close to shopping and community centers.All bedrooms and baths on first level and a huge loft or fourth bedroom/office/play room upstairs.Lots of storage.Stainless steel appliances.Fresh interior and exterior paint. New Carpet.Raised Wooden deck on the back to enjoy the tranquil evenings. Garden Area. PV schools within walking distance.