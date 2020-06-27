All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1433 E PARADISE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1433 E PARADISE Lane
Last updated March 20 2020 at 4:28 AM

1433 E PARADISE Lane

1433 East Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1433 East Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
LOCATION!!! Nestled in the skirts of Lookout Mountain just steps away from beautiful hikes, in the highly desirable Moon Valley neighborhood. Perfectly situated between I17, Loop 101 and 51 for easy access, with restaurants, shops and entertainment just minutes away. Newly remodeled with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Energy efficient windows .New washer and dryer and water softener system. And that's not all: sparkling diving pool and a big grassy backyard for your kids to play. Plus landscape and pool maintenance are included in the rent.WOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 E PARADISE Lane have any available units?
1433 E PARADISE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 E PARADISE Lane have?
Some of 1433 E PARADISE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 E PARADISE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1433 E PARADISE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 E PARADISE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1433 E PARADISE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1433 E PARADISE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1433 E PARADISE Lane offers parking.
Does 1433 E PARADISE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 E PARADISE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 E PARADISE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1433 E PARADISE Lane has a pool.
Does 1433 E PARADISE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1433 E PARADISE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 E PARADISE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 E PARADISE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College