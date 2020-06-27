1433 E PARADISE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

LOCATION!!! Nestled in the skirts of Lookout Mountain just steps away from beautiful hikes, in the highly desirable Moon Valley neighborhood. Perfectly situated between I17, Loop 101 and 51 for easy access, with restaurants, shops and entertainment just minutes away. Newly remodeled with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Energy efficient windows .New washer and dryer and water softener system. And that's not all: sparkling diving pool and a big grassy backyard for your kids to play. Plus landscape and pool maintenance are included in the rent.WOW