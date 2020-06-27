All apartments in Phoenix
14234 N 26TH Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:45 PM

14234 N 26TH Drive

14234 North 26th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14234 North 26th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
accessible
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PETS WELCOME! This is a very cute home. The kitchen has all appliances, a bay window in the dining area. In addition to the two bedrooms their is a seperate den that could be used for an office or play room or even a guest room. It also has a wood burning fireplace in the living room. The master bath has a roll-in shower and doors are wider to accommodate a wheel chair. There is also a ramp from the garage to the house to accommodate a wheel chair. It has a nice size yard with a fruit tree It is convenient to I17 and the 101. Available October 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14234 N 26TH Drive have any available units?
14234 N 26TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14234 N 26TH Drive have?
Some of 14234 N 26TH Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14234 N 26TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14234 N 26TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14234 N 26TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14234 N 26TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14234 N 26TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14234 N 26TH Drive offers parking.
Does 14234 N 26TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14234 N 26TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14234 N 26TH Drive have a pool?
No, 14234 N 26TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14234 N 26TH Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 14234 N 26TH Drive has accessible units.
Does 14234 N 26TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14234 N 26TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
