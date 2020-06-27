14234 N 26TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PETS WELCOME! This is a very cute home. The kitchen has all appliances, a bay window in the dining area. In addition to the two bedrooms their is a seperate den that could be used for an office or play room or even a guest room. It also has a wood burning fireplace in the living room. The master bath has a roll-in shower and doors are wider to accommodate a wheel chair. There is also a ramp from the garage to the house to accommodate a wheel chair. It has a nice size yard with a fruit tree It is convenient to I17 and the 101. Available October 1.