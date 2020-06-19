1410 S. 24th Avenue #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

1 Bed 1 Bath House All Utilities Included & Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: RAINBOW VISTA



Nice remodeled 1 bed 1 bath Home with all utilities included. Fenced in yard, all tiles inside separate launder room inside with washer & dryer hook up. Wont last long.



Cross Streets: Buckeye and 23rd Ave Directions: South and 23rd Ave, west on Yuma house on the left.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5101376)