Phoenix, AZ
1410 S. 24th Avenue #B
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

1410 S. 24th Avenue #B

1410 South 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1410 South 24th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

w/d hookup
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 Bed 1 Bath House All Utilities Included & Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: RAINBOW VISTA

Nice remodeled 1 bed 1 bath Home with all utilities included. Fenced in yard, all tiles inside separate launder room inside with washer & dryer hook up. Wont last long.

Cross Streets: Buckeye and 23rd Ave Directions: South and 23rd Ave, west on Yuma house on the left.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5101376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 S. 24th Avenue #B have any available units?
1410 S. 24th Avenue #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1410 S. 24th Avenue #B currently offering any rent specials?
1410 S. 24th Avenue #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 S. 24th Avenue #B pet-friendly?
No, 1410 S. 24th Avenue #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1410 S. 24th Avenue #B offer parking?
No, 1410 S. 24th Avenue #B does not offer parking.
Does 1410 S. 24th Avenue #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 S. 24th Avenue #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 S. 24th Avenue #B have a pool?
No, 1410 S. 24th Avenue #B does not have a pool.
Does 1410 S. 24th Avenue #B have accessible units?
No, 1410 S. 24th Avenue #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 S. 24th Avenue #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 S. 24th Avenue #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 S. 24th Avenue #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 S. 24th Avenue #B does not have units with air conditioning.
