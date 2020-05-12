14029 North 39th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Thunderbird Village
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 7 bedrooms 2 full baths single level house. Has plenty of room for the whole family and plenty of backyard for fun, as well as storage space. The house is located next to park and schools as well as not far from I17 freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14029 N 39TH Avenue have any available units?
14029 N 39TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 14029 N 39TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14029 N 39TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.