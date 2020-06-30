14024 N 37th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

You or your client will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts an extended drive, a covered porch entrance, and a low-maintenance yard, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a patio area, and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features laminate flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout, and a kitchen equipped with beautiful wooden cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home. Share this home with your client today!