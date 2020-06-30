All apartments in Phoenix
14024 N 37th Place
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

14024 N 37th Place

14024 North 37th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14024 North 37th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
You or your client will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts an extended drive, a covered porch entrance, and a low-maintenance yard, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a patio area, and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features laminate flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout, and a kitchen equipped with beautiful wooden cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home. Share this home with your client today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14024 N 37th Place have any available units?
14024 N 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14024 N 37th Place have?
Some of 14024 N 37th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14024 N 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
14024 N 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14024 N 37th Place pet-friendly?
No, 14024 N 37th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14024 N 37th Place offer parking?
Yes, 14024 N 37th Place offers parking.
Does 14024 N 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14024 N 37th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14024 N 37th Place have a pool?
No, 14024 N 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 14024 N 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 14024 N 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14024 N 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14024 N 37th Place has units with dishwashers.

