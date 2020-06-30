14001 N 49TH Avenue

Great location and huge lot, with RV Gate on the side. Separate Workshop or Shed, cross street from ASU West Campus. Close to shops, restaurants, Pictures are from 5 yrs ago before last tenant moved in. Owner/Agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
