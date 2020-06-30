All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

14001 N 49TH Avenue

14001 North 49th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14001 North 49th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85306

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Great location and huge lot, with RV Gate on the side. Separate Workshop or Shed, cross street from ASU West Campus. Close to shops, restaurants, Pictures are from 5 yrs ago before last tenant moved in. Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14001 N 49TH Avenue have any available units?
14001 N 49TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 14001 N 49TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14001 N 49TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14001 N 49TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14001 N 49TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14001 N 49TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 14001 N 49TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14001 N 49TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14001 N 49TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14001 N 49TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 14001 N 49TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14001 N 49TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14001 N 49TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14001 N 49TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14001 N 49TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14001 N 49TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14001 N 49TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

