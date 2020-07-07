13849 N 12TH Street

Amenities

This remodeled home is located on a WONDERFUL large (10,000 sqft) lot in Moon Valley/pointe area with MOUNTAIN VIEWS and a quiet neighborhood! New Kitchen, freshly painted, new tile, new ac, new roof. This house has a bonus room that could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom or office. RV gate. Close to Moon Valley Country Club, neighborhood parks, Lookout Mountain and hiking/biking, golfing in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. This neighborhood is perfect for the active and outdoorsy type. Monthly front yard maintenance is included in rent price.