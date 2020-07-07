All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13849 N 12TH Street

13849 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13849 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This remodeled home is located on a WONDERFUL large (10,000 sqft) lot in Moon Valley/pointe area with MOUNTAIN VIEWS and a quiet neighborhood! New Kitchen, freshly painted, new tile, new ac, new roof. This house has a bonus room that could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom or office. RV gate. Close to Moon Valley Country Club, neighborhood parks, Lookout Mountain and hiking/biking, golfing in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. This neighborhood is perfect for the active and outdoorsy type. Monthly front yard maintenance is included in rent price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13849 N 12TH Street have any available units?
13849 N 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13849 N 12TH Street have?
Some of 13849 N 12TH Street's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13849 N 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
13849 N 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13849 N 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 13849 N 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13849 N 12TH Street offer parking?
No, 13849 N 12TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 13849 N 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13849 N 12TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13849 N 12TH Street have a pool?
No, 13849 N 12TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 13849 N 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 13849 N 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13849 N 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13849 N 12TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.

