Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom home in private community* Backs to natural open space and Phoenix City park* New 20'' tile throughout, (no carpet). Great room floorplan* 2 Large bedrooms* 2 private parking spaces* Large private storage room* Close to great restaurants, hiking trails, freeways and airport* Refrigerator included* Full size private laundry available* Come and take a look, you won't be disappointed!Owner pays water, sewer, trash, landscape.