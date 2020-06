Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great home in Gated Community. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage. pool, 2 fireplaces. It also has finished basement with a bedroom, bathroom and living area, great for those older kids who want their own space. Weekly Pool service included. Refrigerator will be installed prior to move in.