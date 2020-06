Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful home on large irrigated lot, in the heart of it all. Close to I-51, downtown and all the cool hot spots (Ztejas, Zipps, Vig Uptown etc.) Spacious home with formal Living Room/ Dining Room with fireplace, Family Room, Eat-in Kitchen. Bedrooms are large. Estate sized lot with mature trees, grass, large patio, and lap sized pool. This home is a classic, it is spacious yet so homey. Pool service and yard service included in the rent.