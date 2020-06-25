1302 West Deer Creek Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story with private pool in Foothills Club West in Ahwatukee! Spacious open floor plan. The kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, Granite countertops, island, and plenty of storage! Spacious family room with passthrough fireplace. Home office/den off entry. Plantation shutters throughout. High ceilings. Two tone paint. Master suite with bay window, walk in closet. Full master bath with separate tub and shower, and double sinks. Enjoy incredible mountain views from the beautiful backyard. Large premium lot with private pool and built-in BBQ. Great for entertaining! Pool service included in the rent! this home is ready for move in. Credit score of 650+ required.



Contact our leasing department today for more information.



The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)



-$50 application fee per adult (18+)



-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.