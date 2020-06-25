All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1302 West Deer Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1302 West Deer Creek Road
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:11 PM

1302 West Deer Creek Road

1302 West Deer Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1302 West Deer Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story with private pool in Foothills Club West in Ahwatukee! Spacious open floor plan. The kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, Granite countertops, island, and plenty of storage! Spacious family room with passthrough fireplace. Home office/den off entry. Plantation shutters throughout. High ceilings. Two tone paint. Master suite with bay window, walk in closet. Full master bath with separate tub and shower, and double sinks. Enjoy incredible mountain views from the beautiful backyard. Large premium lot with private pool and built-in BBQ. Great for entertaining! Pool service included in the rent! this home is ready for move in. Credit score of 650+ required.

Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 West Deer Creek Road have any available units?
1302 West Deer Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 West Deer Creek Road have?
Some of 1302 West Deer Creek Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 West Deer Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
1302 West Deer Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 West Deer Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 West Deer Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 1302 West Deer Creek Road offer parking?
No, 1302 West Deer Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 1302 West Deer Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 West Deer Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 West Deer Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 1302 West Deer Creek Road has a pool.
Does 1302 West Deer Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 1302 West Deer Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 West Deer Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 West Deer Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College