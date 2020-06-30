12807 North 30th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1555 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $130 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1425..



You'll love this home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a swimming pool! Large open kitchen with view to family room! All new matching stainless steel appliances included, beautiful back-splash and counter-tops! Enjoy entertaining or just relaxing by the pool! Pool maintenance included! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

