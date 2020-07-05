All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12625 N 19th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12625 N 19th St
Last updated January 12 2020 at 8:37 AM

12625 N 19th St

12625 North 19th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12625 North 19th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Sunrise SPECTACULAR Views! STUNNING Panoramic VIEW across the Valley! Many upgrades in this home; gated SWEETWATER VISTAS. Kitchen is open to family room has hickory cabinets, brazilian granite, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge & more!! Surround-sound throughout; 18'' slate stone tile; 3 bedrooms plus office & cozy loft upstairs. Huge master bedroom approximately 15x19 with own private view patio! Plus!! Pebbletech pool has therapy jets, waterfalls, new whisperflo pump. Ceiling fans, water softener, reverse osmosis, fireplace in family room, designer powder room downstairs, covered patio/ travertine flooring. AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE IN THIS GATED COMMUNITY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12625 N 19th St have any available units?
12625 N 19th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12625 N 19th St have?
Some of 12625 N 19th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12625 N 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
12625 N 19th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12625 N 19th St pet-friendly?
No, 12625 N 19th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12625 N 19th St offer parking?
Yes, 12625 N 19th St offers parking.
Does 12625 N 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12625 N 19th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12625 N 19th St have a pool?
Yes, 12625 N 19th St has a pool.
Does 12625 N 19th St have accessible units?
No, 12625 N 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12625 N 19th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12625 N 19th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College