12625 N 19th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Sunrise SPECTACULAR Views! STUNNING Panoramic VIEW across the Valley! Many upgrades in this home; gated SWEETWATER VISTAS. Kitchen is open to family room has hickory cabinets, brazilian granite, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge & more!! Surround-sound throughout; 18'' slate stone tile; 3 bedrooms plus office & cozy loft upstairs. Huge master bedroom approximately 15x19 with own private view patio! Plus!! Pebbletech pool has therapy jets, waterfalls, new whisperflo pump. Ceiling fans, water softener, reverse osmosis, fireplace in family room, designer powder room downstairs, covered patio/ travertine flooring. AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE IN THIS GATED COMMUNITY!