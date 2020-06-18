1258 E CHARLESTON Avenue

Amenities

Great Corner Lot home on 1 level. Very Open Light and Bright floor plan. 3 Bedroom,plus den or office, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, 1817 Sq Feet. No Carpeting, It has Laminate Flooring throughout except tile in Bathrooms. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher and double stainless steel sink. Oak Cabinets There are wood blinds throughout. Master Bedroom has walk in closet and separate Tub and Shower. Backyard has large grass yard and large covered patio area, there is a separate fenced area that was used for a pet dog run. There are 6 ceiling fans in this home, the AC unit is 4 years old. It is now vacant and ready for a new tenant.