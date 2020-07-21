All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1246 E Medlock Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1246 E Medlock Dr
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

1246 E Medlock Dr

1246 East Medlock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1246 East Medlock Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
1246 E Medlock Dr Available 08/01/19 **COMING SOON** 2 bed 1.5 bath Home in Great Phoenix Neighborhood - Don't miss this beautiful townhome still home. With sparkling community pool right next door.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

We do require renters insurance and rent is taxed by the City of Phoenix

(RLNE4993621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1246 E Medlock Dr have any available units?
1246 E Medlock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1246 E Medlock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1246 E Medlock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 E Medlock Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1246 E Medlock Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1246 E Medlock Dr offer parking?
No, 1246 E Medlock Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1246 E Medlock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1246 E Medlock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 E Medlock Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1246 E Medlock Dr has a pool.
Does 1246 E Medlock Dr have accessible units?
No, 1246 E Medlock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 E Medlock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1246 E Medlock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1246 E Medlock Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1246 E Medlock Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College