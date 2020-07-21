Amenities

pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pool

1246 E Medlock Dr Available 08/01/19 **COMING SOON** 2 bed 1.5 bath Home in Great Phoenix Neighborhood - Don't miss this beautiful townhome still home. With sparkling community pool right next door.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



We do require renters insurance and rent is taxed by the City of Phoenix



(RLNE4993621)