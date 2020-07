Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 2 bedroom/2 bath block home in a gated community near 7th Street and Bell Road**2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen/breakfast nook, brick fireplace**HOA takes care of the grass in front**Kitchen has granite counter tops, walk in pantry and a built in desk area**Check out the photos to get a great feel for this charming property**Minimum income requirements are 4k a month -- the lower the credit score the higher the income needs to be to qualify**