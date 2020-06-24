1238 E GROVERS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don't Miss this home that is located in a Great. Near Bell Road Shopping, Loop 101, and Buffalo Ridge Park. The interior freshly painted features are a front room, formal dining area, Office/Den, Kitchen w/Island, Dine in kitchen, Family room with fireplace, inside laundry for your washer and dryer, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, and 2 car garage. The exterior features a pool with low maintenance landscaping, and covered patio. Don't miss this house. Fridge, Washer & Dryer are provided as a courtesy in As Is condition. Will need to be maintained.