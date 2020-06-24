All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1238 E GROVERS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1238 E GROVERS Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1238 E GROVERS Avenue

1238 East Grovers Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1238 East Grovers Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't Miss this home that is located in a Great. Near Bell Road Shopping, Loop 101, and Buffalo Ridge Park. The interior freshly painted features are a front room, formal dining area, Office/Den, Kitchen w/Island, Dine in kitchen, Family room with fireplace, inside laundry for your washer and dryer, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, and 2 car garage. The exterior features a pool with low maintenance landscaping, and covered patio. Don't miss this house. Fridge, Washer & Dryer are provided as a courtesy in As Is condition. Will need to be maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 E GROVERS Avenue have any available units?
1238 E GROVERS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 E GROVERS Avenue have?
Some of 1238 E GROVERS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 E GROVERS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1238 E GROVERS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 E GROVERS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1238 E GROVERS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1238 E GROVERS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1238 E GROVERS Avenue offers parking.
Does 1238 E GROVERS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1238 E GROVERS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 E GROVERS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1238 E GROVERS Avenue has a pool.
Does 1238 E GROVERS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1238 E GROVERS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 E GROVERS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 E GROVERS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College