123 N 12th Ave

Charming 2 BR 1 BA Bungalo! Private Fenced In Patio! W/D in Garage. In the Heart of Downtown Phoenix!
This is a great free standing 2 bed bungalo in the heart of downtown Phoenix! This unit has tile floors and a shared washer and dryer in garage. The desert front and back landscaping provides for easy maintenance. Close to all major freeways, light rail, great dining, ASU, sporting venues and the Downtown Art District.
FEATURES:
Approx 700 sq ft
Built in 1916
Private fenced in patio
Stand alone building
Tile floors through out
New rooftop a/c
Private, gated shared parking
Desert landscaping
Kitchen includes: gas range/oven, fridge, dishwasher and refrigerator
Shared washer and dryer in garage
Close to all major freeways and light rail
Close to great dining, ASU, sporting venues and the Downtown Art District
Master-metered - tenant pays prorated utilities
Pets upon lessor approval