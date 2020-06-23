All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

123 N 12th Ave

123 N 12th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

123 N 12th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Governmental Mall

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 BR 1 BA Bungalo! Private Fenced In Patio! W/D in Garage. In the Heart of Downtown Phoenix!

This is a great free standing 2 bed bungalo in the heart of downtown Phoenix! This unit has tile floors and a shared washer and dryer in garage. The desert front and back landscaping provides for easy maintenance. Close to all major freeways, light rail, great dining, ASU, sporting venues and the Downtown Art District.

FEATURES:
Approx 700 sq ft
Built in 1916
Private fenced in patio
Stand alone building
Tile floors through out
New rooftop a/c
Private, gated shared parking
Desert landscaping
Kitchen includes: gas range/oven, fridge, dishwasher and refrigerator
Shared washer and dryer in garage
Close to all major freeways and light rail
Close to great dining, ASU, sporting venues and the Downtown Art District
Master-metered - tenant pays prorated utilities
Pets upon lessor approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 N 12th Ave have any available units?
123 N 12th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 N 12th Ave have?
Some of 123 N 12th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 N 12th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
123 N 12th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 N 12th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 N 12th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 123 N 12th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 123 N 12th Ave does offer parking.
Does 123 N 12th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 N 12th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 N 12th Ave have a pool?
No, 123 N 12th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 123 N 12th Ave have accessible units?
No, 123 N 12th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 123 N 12th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 N 12th Ave has units with dishwashers.
