123 N 12th Ave

Charming 2 BR 1 BA Bungalo! Private Fenced In Patio! W/D in Garage. In the Heart of Downtown Phoenix!



This is a great free standing 2 bed bungalo in the heart of downtown Phoenix! This unit has tile floors and a shared washer and dryer in garage. The desert front and back landscaping provides for easy maintenance. Close to all major freeways, light rail, great dining, ASU, sporting venues and the Downtown Art District.



FEATURES:

Approx 700 sq ft

Built in 1916

Private fenced in patio

Stand alone building

Tile floors through out

New rooftop a/c

Private, gated shared parking

Desert landscaping

Kitchen includes: gas range/oven, fridge, dishwasher and refrigerator

Shared washer and dryer in garage

Close to all major freeways and light rail

Close to great dining, ASU, sporting venues and the Downtown Art District

Master-metered - tenant pays prorated utilities

Pets upon lessor approval