Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

1208 W Behrend Drive

1208 West Behrend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1208 West Behrend Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Phoenix home. This home features a number of upgrades including vaulted ceilings, tile flooring throughout, neutral two-tone paint. Plenty of living space with large living room, separate family room and dining area. Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counter tops, separate pantry, ceramic top stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large master suite with walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Grass front and backyards with covered patio in back and mature trees. Easy access to 101 freeway, Deer Valley schools, shopping and restaurants. This home is not located in an HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 W Behrend Drive have any available units?
1208 W Behrend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 W Behrend Drive have?
Some of 1208 W Behrend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 W Behrend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1208 W Behrend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 W Behrend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1208 W Behrend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1208 W Behrend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1208 W Behrend Drive offers parking.
Does 1208 W Behrend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 W Behrend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 W Behrend Drive have a pool?
No, 1208 W Behrend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1208 W Behrend Drive have accessible units?
No, 1208 W Behrend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 W Behrend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 W Behrend Drive has units with dishwashers.

