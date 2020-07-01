1208 W Behrend Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Phoenix home. This home features a number of upgrades including vaulted ceilings, tile flooring throughout, neutral two-tone paint. Plenty of living space with large living room, separate family room and dining area. Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counter tops, separate pantry, ceramic top stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large master suite with walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Grass front and backyards with covered patio in back and mature trees. Easy access to 101 freeway, Deer Valley schools, shopping and restaurants. This home is not located in an HOA.