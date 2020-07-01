1204 E LAWRENCE Lane

Amenities

Don't miss out on this rare opportunity for a 3-bedroom townhouse in Casas del Norte! Clean, bright and spacious with wood, laminate and tile flooring throughout. Large living room and dining room, galley kitchen with pass-through and breakfast bar, all kitchen appliances and 1/2 bath down, bedrooms and full bath up. New toilets, new paint and blinds throughout! Large back patio with outside laundry. Water, sewer and trash included with rent. Enjoy amenities like the community pool, nearby Acacia Library, Palm Park and Norton Park, Let it Roll Bowl and Herberger Park One. Also located close to Montessori Day School, Sunnyslope High School, Desert View School and Honor Health John C. Lincoln Medical Center.