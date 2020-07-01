All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1204 E LAWRENCE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1204 E LAWRENCE Lane
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:28 AM

1204 E LAWRENCE Lane

1204 East Lawrence Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1204 East Lawrence Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Don't miss out on this rare opportunity for a 3-bedroom townhouse in Casas del Norte! Clean, bright and spacious with wood, laminate and tile flooring throughout. Large living room and dining room, galley kitchen with pass-through and breakfast bar, all kitchen appliances and 1/2 bath down, bedrooms and full bath up. New toilets, new paint and blinds throughout! Large back patio with outside laundry. Water, sewer and trash included with rent. Enjoy amenities like the community pool, nearby Acacia Library, Palm Park and Norton Park, Let it Roll Bowl and Herberger Park One. Also located close to Montessori Day School, Sunnyslope High School, Desert View School and Honor Health John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 E LAWRENCE Lane have any available units?
1204 E LAWRENCE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 E LAWRENCE Lane have?
Some of 1204 E LAWRENCE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 E LAWRENCE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1204 E LAWRENCE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 E LAWRENCE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1204 E LAWRENCE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1204 E LAWRENCE Lane offer parking?
No, 1204 E LAWRENCE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1204 E LAWRENCE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 E LAWRENCE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 E LAWRENCE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1204 E LAWRENCE Lane has a pool.
Does 1204 E LAWRENCE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1204 E LAWRENCE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 E LAWRENCE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 E LAWRENCE Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College