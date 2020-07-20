1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ksnRZpvxwuu



2 bed, 2 bath condo with beautiful features! Located Near 12th St and Bethany Home! The plantation shutters give you extra privacy and access to the natural lighting that flows from room to room! The kitchen has beautiful white cabinets and sleek black appliances. Step into your spacious master suite! Inside your master bath, there is a walk-in shower, a spa-like garden tub, and a large walk-in closet! Walk outside onto your covered patio!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

