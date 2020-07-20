All apartments in Phoenix
1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5
Last updated July 19 2019 at 6:06 PM

1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5

1203 E Rose Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1203 E Rose Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ksnRZpvxwuu

2 bed, 2 bath condo with beautiful features! Located Near 12th St and Bethany Home! The plantation shutters give you extra privacy and access to the natural lighting that flows from room to room! The kitchen has beautiful white cabinets and sleek black appliances. Step into your spacious master suite! Inside your master bath, there is a walk-in shower, a spa-like garden tub, and a large walk-in closet! Walk outside onto your covered patio!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5 have any available units?
1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5 have?
Some of 1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5 offer parking?
No, 1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5 have a pool?
No, 1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5 have accessible units?
No, 1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 E Rose Ln Unit # 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
