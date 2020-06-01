All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 1 2019 at 7:14 AM

12009 North 35th Street

12009 North 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12009 North 35th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available. Viewing by appointment only; following application submission through Avail. Cozy 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home located in community-rich North 32nd Street Corridor. Easy SR-51 access, near PV Mall and Phoenix Mountain Preserve, great local dining/retail and good schools. One block from Roadrunner Park and Saturday Roadrunner Farmer's Market. Large backyard and patio, pet-friendly, all appliances included. No smoking. Rental will be unfurnished. Zillow and Trulia users, submit applications online by choosing "Request to Apply" after submitting initial inquiry. Then please fill out the application on the Avail property profile page that will be emailed to you. Call or email Andrea: 480-440-8189, andrea_scheel@hotmail.com. Completed applications required prior to appointment due to volume of inquiries received. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12009 North 35th Street have any available units?
12009 North 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12009 North 35th Street have?
Some of 12009 North 35th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12009 North 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12009 North 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12009 North 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12009 North 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 12009 North 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 12009 North 35th Street offers parking.
Does 12009 North 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12009 North 35th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12009 North 35th Street have a pool?
No, 12009 North 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12009 North 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 12009 North 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12009 North 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12009 North 35th Street has units with dishwashers.
