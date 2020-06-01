12009 North 35th Street

Amenities

Now available. Viewing by appointment only; following application submission through Avail. Cozy 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home located in community-rich North 32nd Street Corridor. Easy SR-51 access, near PV Mall and Phoenix Mountain Preserve, great local dining/retail and good schools. One block from Roadrunner Park and Saturday Roadrunner Farmer's Market. Large backyard and patio, pet-friendly, all appliances included. No smoking. Rental will be unfurnished. Zillow and Trulia users, submit applications online by choosing "Request to Apply" after submitting initial inquiry. Then please fill out the application on the Avail property profile page that will be emailed to you. Call or email Andrea: 480-440-8189, andrea_scheel@hotmail.com. Completed applications required prior to appointment due to volume of inquiries received. Thank you!