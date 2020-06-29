Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
11628 N 49TH Drive
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11628 N 49TH Drive
11628 North 49th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11628 North 49th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85304
Continental North
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11628 N 49TH Drive have any available units?
11628 N 49TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11628 N 49TH Drive have?
Some of 11628 N 49TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11628 N 49TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11628 N 49TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11628 N 49TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11628 N 49TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 11628 N 49TH Drive offer parking?
No, 11628 N 49TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11628 N 49TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11628 N 49TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11628 N 49TH Drive have a pool?
No, 11628 N 49TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11628 N 49TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 11628 N 49TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11628 N 49TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11628 N 49TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
