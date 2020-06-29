All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

11628 N 49TH Drive

11628 North 49th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11628 North 49th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85304
Continental North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11628 N 49TH Drive have any available units?
11628 N 49TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11628 N 49TH Drive have?
Some of 11628 N 49TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11628 N 49TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11628 N 49TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11628 N 49TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11628 N 49TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11628 N 49TH Drive offer parking?
No, 11628 N 49TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11628 N 49TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11628 N 49TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11628 N 49TH Drive have a pool?
No, 11628 N 49TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11628 N 49TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 11628 N 49TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11628 N 49TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11628 N 49TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
