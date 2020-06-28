113 West Bluefield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NEW monthly move in concession off of the base rent of $1750 if approved on or before Jan.15th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $100 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1650.



A beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in Phoenix is move-in ready! Great living room with tile floors and a cozy fireplace! Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, recess lighting, kitchen island with a view to the living room! Updated bathrooms and much more! Private backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.