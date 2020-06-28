113 West Bluefield Avenue

Amenities
NEW monthly move in concession off of the base rent of $1750 if approved on or before Jan.15th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $100 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1650.
A beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in Phoenix is move-in ready! Great living room with tile floors and a cozy fireplace! Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, recess lighting, kitchen island with a view to the living room! Updated bathrooms and much more! Private backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.