113 West Bluefield Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:51 PM

113 West Bluefield Avenue

113 West Bluefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

113 West Bluefield Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW monthly move in concession off of the base rent of $1750 if approved on or before Jan.15th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $100 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1650.

A beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in Phoenix is move-in ready! Great living room with tile floors and a cozy fireplace! Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, recess lighting, kitchen island with a view to the living room! Updated bathrooms and much more! Private backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 West Bluefield Avenue have any available units?
113 West Bluefield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 West Bluefield Avenue have?
Some of 113 West Bluefield Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 West Bluefield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
113 West Bluefield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 West Bluefield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 West Bluefield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 113 West Bluefield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 113 West Bluefield Avenue offers parking.
Does 113 West Bluefield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 West Bluefield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 West Bluefield Avenue have a pool?
No, 113 West Bluefield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 113 West Bluefield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 113 West Bluefield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 113 West Bluefield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 West Bluefield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
