All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1110 E MARCONI Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1110 E MARCONI Avenue
Last updated March 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

1110 E MARCONI Avenue

1110 E Marconi Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1110 E Marconi Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive style home with gorgeous office and hardwood floors. Plantation shutters add privacy to this split master floorplan. Kitchen has granite, lots of large windows to lovely backyard, built-in double ovens, subzero side by side refrigerator and smooth top built in cooktop. There are kitchen cabinets and pantry with pull out shelves. Extra large master ensuite with separate tub and large shower. Great room has wood burning slate fireplace with oak mantel and shelves. Relax on the expansive back patio with lights and ceiling fan sipping your favorite tea. Yard is manicured and taken care of for you. Come enjoy this quiet relaxing home with lots of room for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 E MARCONI Avenue have any available units?
1110 E MARCONI Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 E MARCONI Avenue have?
Some of 1110 E MARCONI Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 E MARCONI Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1110 E MARCONI Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 E MARCONI Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1110 E MARCONI Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1110 E MARCONI Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1110 E MARCONI Avenue offers parking.
Does 1110 E MARCONI Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 E MARCONI Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 E MARCONI Avenue have a pool?
No, 1110 E MARCONI Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1110 E MARCONI Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1110 E MARCONI Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 E MARCONI Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 E MARCONI Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College