Phoenix, AZ
111 W Canterbury Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

111 W Canterbury Lane

111 West Canterbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

111 West Canterbury Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Moon Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
Gorgeous Single level home! - Magnificent 5 bedroom brick ranch on 1/3 acre lot with amazing golf and mountain views. Located on a large private cul-de-sac lot with mature trees and direct gated access to the Moon Valley Golf Course. Hardwood floors throughout with an open floor plan and updates in all the right places. The eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, nice island and granite counters. Plenty of room to roam outside with a large diving pool, covered patio and exquisite grassy area overlooking the golf course. Circle Drive out front for additional parking. Pool and landscape service included. No pets. 2.3% rental tax added to monthly rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4562816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 W Canterbury Lane have any available units?
111 W Canterbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 W Canterbury Lane have?
Some of 111 W Canterbury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 W Canterbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
111 W Canterbury Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 W Canterbury Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 W Canterbury Lane is pet friendly.
Does 111 W Canterbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 111 W Canterbury Lane does offer parking.
Does 111 W Canterbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 W Canterbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 W Canterbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 111 W Canterbury Lane has a pool.
Does 111 W Canterbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 111 W Canterbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 111 W Canterbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 W Canterbury Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
