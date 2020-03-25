111 W Canterbury Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous Single level home! - Magnificent 5 bedroom brick ranch on 1/3 acre lot with amazing golf and mountain views. Located on a large private cul-de-sac lot with mature trees and direct gated access to the Moon Valley Golf Course. Hardwood floors throughout with an open floor plan and updates in all the right places. The eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, nice island and granite counters. Plenty of room to roam outside with a large diving pool, covered patio and exquisite grassy area overlooking the golf course. Circle Drive out front for additional parking. Pool and landscape service included. No pets. 2.3% rental tax added to monthly rent.



No Cats Allowed



