All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1101 W PALM Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1101 W PALM Lane
Last updated February 16 2020 at 6:13 AM

1101 W PALM Lane

1101 West Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1101 West Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Palmcroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Charming 1920s English Tudor located in the heart of prestigious Encanto Palmcroft. Stunning curb appeal w/ steep pitched roof, multiple gables, diamond window panes and half-timbering. Charming front brick patio and arched doorway lead into a spacious living room w/ wood burning fireplaces & sconces surrounding the room. Large formal dining room and gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast bar & stainless appliances. Kitchen overlooks cozy family room w/ brick floors. Original wood floors, doors & windows t/o. Two spacious bedrooms, an office and 2 great bathrooms. Heated pool and spa in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 W PALM Lane have any available units?
1101 W PALM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 W PALM Lane have?
Some of 1101 W PALM Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 W PALM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1101 W PALM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 W PALM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1101 W PALM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1101 W PALM Lane offer parking?
No, 1101 W PALM Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1101 W PALM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 W PALM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 W PALM Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1101 W PALM Lane has a pool.
Does 1101 W PALM Lane have accessible units?
No, 1101 W PALM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 W PALM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 W PALM Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College