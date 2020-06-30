1101 W PALM Lane

Amenities

Charming 1920s English Tudor located in the heart of prestigious Encanto Palmcroft. Stunning curb appeal w/ steep pitched roof, multiple gables, diamond window panes and half-timbering. Charming front brick patio and arched doorway lead into a spacious living room w/ wood burning fireplaces & sconces surrounding the room. Large formal dining room and gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast bar & stainless appliances. Kitchen overlooks cozy family room w/ brick floors. Original wood floors, doors & windows t/o. Two spacious bedrooms, an office and 2 great bathrooms. Heated pool and spa in back.