11002 N 15 Avenue

Nice 2bd 2 bath, upstairs unit with front patio area! All tile, no carpet, Fresh Paint and move in Ready. Private storage locker and coin laundry.Private Parking space, close to unit. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
