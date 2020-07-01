11002 N 15 Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace some paid utils carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice 2bd 2 bath, upstairs unit with front patio area! All tile, no carpet, Fresh Paint and move in Ready. Private storage locker and coin laundry.Private Parking space, close to unit. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.