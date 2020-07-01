All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 11002 N 15 Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
11002 N 15 Avenue
Last updated March 28 2020 at 11:26 PM

11002 N 15 Avenue

11002 North 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11002 North 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2bd 2 bath, upstairs unit with front patio area! All tile, no carpet, Fresh Paint and move in Ready. Private storage locker and coin laundry.Private Parking space, close to unit. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11002 N 15 Avenue have any available units?
11002 N 15 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11002 N 15 Avenue have?
Some of 11002 N 15 Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11002 N 15 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11002 N 15 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11002 N 15 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11002 N 15 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11002 N 15 Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11002 N 15 Avenue offers parking.
Does 11002 N 15 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11002 N 15 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11002 N 15 Avenue have a pool?
No, 11002 N 15 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11002 N 15 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11002 N 15 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11002 N 15 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11002 N 15 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College