10829 W MINNEZONA AVE
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

10829 W MINNEZONA AVE

10829 West Minnezona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10829 West Minnezona Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Camelback Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMMING SOON!! Immaculate 5 bed 3 bath in Camelback Ranch - Gorgeous house in camelback Ranch, as you enter you will see bedroom in the front with 2 tone colors. As you move forward,full bath on the left and then the family room to your right, and then the gourmet kitchen to your left. Kitchen opens into family room. Kitchen has attached nook looks into back yard. Back yard has nice play area for kids and plants and gravel with full size patio all through the width of the house. As you go up you have the huge loft with vaulted ceilings. Master and other 3 bedrooms are on the same side. There is open bath for the other 3 bedrooms, very well done. The entire house is having 2 tone paint and new carpet very clean house. Brand new tile in the entire ground level. Fully remodelled recently.

MORE PICTURES TO COME SOON.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-228-0792 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $45.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

(RLNE3590466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

