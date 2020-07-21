10829 W MINNEZONA AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMMING SOON!! Immaculate 5 bed 3 bath in Camelback Ranch - Gorgeous house in camelback Ranch, as you enter you will see bedroom in the front with 2 tone colors. As you move forward,full bath on the left and then the family room to your right, and then the gourmet kitchen to your left. Kitchen opens into family room. Kitchen has attached nook looks into back yard. Back yard has nice play area for kids and plants and gravel with full size patio all through the width of the house. As you go up you have the huge loft with vaulted ceilings. Master and other 3 bedrooms are on the same side. There is open bath for the other 3 bedrooms, very well done. The entire house is having 2 tone paint and new carpet very clean house. Brand new tile in the entire ground level. Fully remodelled recently.



