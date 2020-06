10627 N 44th Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage

THIS ELEGANT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TRAVERTINE FLOORING AND CUSTOM STONE INLAY, CHERRY WOOD FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM. NEW PAINT AND CARPET IN ALL ROOMS. DRAMATIC CROWN MOLDING, WINDOW CASINGS AND RECESSED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT PLUS CEILING FANS IN ALL BEDROOMS. ALL BATHROOMS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. RESORT STYLE LIVING WITH ALL NEW LANDSCAPING IN THIS GORGEOUS EXTRA LARGE BACK YARD WITH BEAUTIFUL POOL AND FLAGSTONE DECKING. PRIVATE OFFICE WITH SEPARATE BACKYARD ENTRANCE. FRENCH DOORS IN MASTER AND GREAT ROOM. MASTER SUITE HAS SITTING AREA WITH ACCESS TO BACKYARD. BUILT IN GARAGE CABINETS. THIS HOME IS READY TO MOVE INTO AND IN A GREAT LOCATION WITH COMMUNITY PARK NEARBY.