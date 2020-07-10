All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10610 South 48th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10610 South 48th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10610 South 48th Street

10610 South 48th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10610 South 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Super cute 2 bedroom condo in gated community of Desert Foothills Villas. New flooring and paint throughout! Enjoy the community pool and spa. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and freeways.

**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply** Gate code #1776
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10610 South 48th Street have any available units?
10610 South 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 10610 South 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10610 South 48th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10610 South 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10610 South 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10610 South 48th Street offer parking?
No, 10610 South 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10610 South 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10610 South 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10610 South 48th Street have a pool?
Yes, 10610 South 48th Street has a pool.
Does 10610 South 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 10610 South 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10610 South 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10610 South 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10610 South 48th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10610 South 48th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College