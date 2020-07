10543 W CHICKSAW Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

VERY NICE THREE BEDROOM WITH A DEN ON A CORNER LOT WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS! GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN. ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. STORAGE CABINETS IN THE GARAGE. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT! EASY CARE LANDSCAPING FRONT & BACKYARDS. MOMENTS AWAY FROM THE LOOP 101 & I-10 FREEWAYS. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!HOMEOWNER MAINTAINS A HOME WARRANTY SO REPAIRS ARE A SNAP! PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET, NO RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS ALLOWED.APPLICATION FEE IS $55 PER PRIMARY APPLICANT & $25 FOR OCCUPANTS WHO ARE OVER THE AGE OF 18 YEARS. FEES ARE PAID ON OUR WEBSITE HOMEPAGE. PLEASE FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS GIVEN ON THE APPLICATION COVER SHEET.