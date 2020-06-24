10401 S 44TH PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

wow! gorgeous single level phoenix 4/2 home with tile floors, premium corner lot, updated paint and kitchen, like new carpet, fireplace, split master, stainless appliances, carport parking, storage, huge backyard, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*