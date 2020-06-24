All apartments in Phoenix
10401 S 44TH PLACE
10401 S 44TH PLACE

10401 S 44th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

10401 S 44th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Desert Foothills Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
wow! gorgeous single level phoenix 4/2 home with tile floors, premium corner lot, updated paint and kitchen, like new carpet, fireplace, split master, stainless appliances, carport parking, storage, huge backyard, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10401 S 44TH PLACE have any available units?
10401 S 44TH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10401 S 44TH PLACE have?
Some of 10401 S 44TH PLACE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10401 S 44TH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10401 S 44TH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10401 S 44TH PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10401 S 44TH PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 10401 S 44TH PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 10401 S 44TH PLACE offers parking.
Does 10401 S 44TH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10401 S 44TH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10401 S 44TH PLACE have a pool?
No, 10401 S 44TH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10401 S 44TH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10401 S 44TH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10401 S 44TH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10401 S 44TH PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
