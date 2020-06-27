Amenities

on-site laundry garage media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

10322 W. Colter St. Available 09/07/19 Spacious 3 bedroom home with large bonus room-Available NOW! - Large 3 bedroom home with bonus room. The garage is enclosed and the large room could be an extra bedroom, play room, media room or whatever you desire. Home has fresh paint throughout and a low maintenance yard. Some features include a large pantry, huge master bedroom closet and an oversize laundry room with storage. Just minutes to the 101 and I-10. Close to shopping and dining. Available NOW!

-1,825 square feet

-New interior paint

-Enclosed garage equals a bonus room

-Large pantry

-Huge master bedroom closet

-Easy access to Loop 101 & I-10

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kelly Snyder 480-442-5849.

To view additional properties, visit our website at www.ksrealtyaz.com

KS Sales & Property Management

An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



(RLNE5131500)