Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10322 W. Colter St.
10322 W. Colter St.

10322 West Colter Street · No Longer Available
Location

10322 West Colter Street, Phoenix, AZ 85307
Larissa

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
10322 W. Colter St. Available 09/07/19 Spacious 3 bedroom home with large bonus room-Available NOW! - Large 3 bedroom home with bonus room. The garage is enclosed and the large room could be an extra bedroom, play room, media room or whatever you desire. Home has fresh paint throughout and a low maintenance yard. Some features include a large pantry, huge master bedroom closet and an oversize laundry room with storage. Just minutes to the 101 and I-10. Close to shopping and dining. Available NOW!
-1,825 square feet
-New interior paint
-Enclosed garage equals a bonus room
-Large pantry
-Huge master bedroom closet
-Easy access to Loop 101 & I-10
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kelly Snyder 480-442-5849.
To view additional properties, visit our website at www.ksrealtyaz.com
KS Sales & Property Management
An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

(RLNE5131500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10322 W. Colter St. have any available units?
10322 W. Colter St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 10322 W. Colter St. currently offering any rent specials?
10322 W. Colter St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10322 W. Colter St. pet-friendly?
No, 10322 W. Colter St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10322 W. Colter St. offer parking?
Yes, 10322 W. Colter St. offers parking.
Does 10322 W. Colter St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10322 W. Colter St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10322 W. Colter St. have a pool?
No, 10322 W. Colter St. does not have a pool.
Does 10322 W. Colter St. have accessible units?
No, 10322 W. Colter St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10322 W. Colter St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10322 W. Colter St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10322 W. Colter St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10322 W. Colter St. does not have units with air conditioning.
