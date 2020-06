Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy one bedroom located in a quiet neighborhood on 15th Ave and Peoria Ave in Phoenix with a great Tenant mix and fair rental rates. Parking is in front of the units, so your car is much easier to get to than in those larger complexes. This unit has just been remodeled and looks great.



There are also two vending machines with a great selection of snacks and beverages as well as on-site laundry.



(RLNE2743940)