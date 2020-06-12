All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1020 E OSBORN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1020 E OSBORN Road
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

1020 E OSBORN Road

1020 East Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1020 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Bring your toothbrush and your clothes and settle on in to your Home Away from Home! Featuring a gorgeous living room with tons of light and oversized windows, this beautiful home has an open kitchen, and features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, tons of closet space, and a washer dryer in your unit, too. Tastefully decorated, you have all the comforts of home, from comfortable linens to oversized towels and everything in between. The gated complex features private parking, additional guest parking & a beautiful pool. Tons of garden spaces make for a beautiful stay & the location is ideal: Steps from Starbucks, Taco Guild, Gadzooks more. Great get away, Winter Retreat, Corporate Rental & everything in between, Owner is local and has provided everything but the toothbrush! Utilities CAPPED at $100/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 E OSBORN Road have any available units?
1020 E OSBORN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 E OSBORN Road have?
Some of 1020 E OSBORN Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 E OSBORN Road currently offering any rent specials?
1020 E OSBORN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 E OSBORN Road pet-friendly?
No, 1020 E OSBORN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1020 E OSBORN Road offer parking?
Yes, 1020 E OSBORN Road offers parking.
Does 1020 E OSBORN Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 E OSBORN Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 E OSBORN Road have a pool?
Yes, 1020 E OSBORN Road has a pool.
Does 1020 E OSBORN Road have accessible units?
No, 1020 E OSBORN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 E OSBORN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 E OSBORN Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College