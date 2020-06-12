1020 E OSBORN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Bring your toothbrush and your clothes and settle on in to your Home Away from Home! Featuring a gorgeous living room with tons of light and oversized windows, this beautiful home has an open kitchen, and features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, tons of closet space, and a washer dryer in your unit, too. Tastefully decorated, you have all the comforts of home, from comfortable linens to oversized towels and everything in between. The gated complex features private parking, additional guest parking & a beautiful pool. Tons of garden spaces make for a beautiful stay & the location is ideal: Steps from Starbucks, Taco Guild, Gadzooks more. Great get away, Winter Retreat, Corporate Rental & everything in between, Owner is local and has provided everything but the toothbrush! Utilities CAPPED at $100/mo