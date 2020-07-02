All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019

1020 E Charleston Ave

1020 East Charleston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1020 East Charleston Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single level home with 3Bdr/2bath, 2 car garage, and private backyard. Family room with fireplace and high ceilings, Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Ceiling fan and window blind in every room. A very spacious and livable floor plan. Private Backyard, Washer and Dryer Included. HOA fees are Included. Safe and quiet neighborhood very close to all major freeways (Loop 101, I-17 and SR51). Ready for immediate move-in. This is a great deal, dont pass it up! Give me a call to take a look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 E Charleston Ave have any available units?
1020 E Charleston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 E Charleston Ave have?
Some of 1020 E Charleston Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 E Charleston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1020 E Charleston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 E Charleston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1020 E Charleston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1020 E Charleston Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1020 E Charleston Ave offers parking.
Does 1020 E Charleston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 E Charleston Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 E Charleston Ave have a pool?
No, 1020 E Charleston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1020 E Charleston Ave have accessible units?
No, 1020 E Charleston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 E Charleston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 E Charleston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

