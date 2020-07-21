1012 East Amberwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous single story home in Ahwatukee has a lovely Kitchen with granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. The home offers 3 bedrooms plus a spacious den that makes a great home office, guest bedroom or even a 4th bedroom. The formal living room and spacious great room off the kitchen are great for entertaining. The over sized garage offers plenty of storage. NO PETS!!! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,790, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,790, Available 8/16/19

