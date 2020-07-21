All apartments in Phoenix
1012 East Amberwood Drive

1012 East Amberwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1012 East Amberwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous single story home in Ahwatukee has a lovely Kitchen with granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. The home offers 3 bedrooms plus a spacious den that makes a great home office, guest bedroom or even a 4th bedroom. The formal living room and spacious great room off the kitchen are great for entertaining. The over sized garage offers plenty of storage. NO PETS!!! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,790, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,790, Available 8/16/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 East Amberwood Drive have any available units?
1012 East Amberwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1012 East Amberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1012 East Amberwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 East Amberwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1012 East Amberwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1012 East Amberwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1012 East Amberwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1012 East Amberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 East Amberwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 East Amberwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1012 East Amberwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1012 East Amberwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1012 East Amberwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 East Amberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 East Amberwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 East Amberwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 East Amberwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
