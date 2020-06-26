10040 N 33RD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very nice front yard with palm trees and rocks. Backyard has a Covered Patio, matured trees and palm trees as well. Nice size backyard for children to play & lots of shaded area for those Family Gathering or Picnics. Home comes with all appliances: Stove/range, Fridge, Microwaive, dishwasher, Inside laundry room (17 by 6 feeet) with a sink. A/C & Heating. APS electric services. Security doors and blinds. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, & 2 Car Garage. Block Fenced and Block home. Master Bedroom has Two Closets, RV Gate, Newer AC unit, Paint (Ext & Int), Ceiling Fans, nice and very quiet area.