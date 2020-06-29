All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:19 PM

10022 W MONTECITO AVE

10022 West Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10022 West Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa de Paz

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Nice 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in golf course community. Home has large living and dining area with open kitchen and an office. Small backyard and HOA takes care of front for low maintenance. Close to freeway, shopping and just minutes from the Cardinals Stadium.

Thank you for your interest in our property! Please submit an application at rentnexgen.com and we will contact you to schedule a viewing. Have a wonderful day! You can also self view on rently.com

This home is not section 8.

Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10022 W MONTECITO AVE have any available units?
10022 W MONTECITO AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 10022 W MONTECITO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
10022 W MONTECITO AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10022 W MONTECITO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 10022 W MONTECITO AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10022 W MONTECITO AVE offer parking?
No, 10022 W MONTECITO AVE does not offer parking.
Does 10022 W MONTECITO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10022 W MONTECITO AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10022 W MONTECITO AVE have a pool?
No, 10022 W MONTECITO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 10022 W MONTECITO AVE have accessible units?
No, 10022 W MONTECITO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10022 W MONTECITO AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10022 W MONTECITO AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10022 W MONTECITO AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10022 W MONTECITO AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
