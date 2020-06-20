10010 W MONTECITO Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

++Available Move-In July 15++In Person Showings Not Available until Late June++ Absolutely beautiful home located minutes from the Loop 101, Top Golf, and Westgate Entertainment District. This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has been updated with contemporary custom paint, ceramic wood look tile flooring, granite countertops throughout, and white cabinets. Stunning kitchen offers all stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar that faces family room perfect for entertaining. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are downstairs for guest convenience and comfort. Spacious upstairs master bedroom offers double sinks, extended width tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Two additional guest bedrooms and full bath with double sinks are upstairs.