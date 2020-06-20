All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10010 W MONTECITO Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:02 PM

10010 W MONTECITO Avenue

10010 West Montecito Avenue · (602) 292-7317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10010 West Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa de Paz

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
++Available Move-In July 15++In Person Showings Not Available until Late June++ Absolutely beautiful home located minutes from the Loop 101, Top Golf, and Westgate Entertainment District. This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has been updated with contemporary custom paint, ceramic wood look tile flooring, granite countertops throughout, and white cabinets. Stunning kitchen offers all stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar that faces family room perfect for entertaining. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are downstairs for guest convenience and comfort. Spacious upstairs master bedroom offers double sinks, extended width tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Two additional guest bedrooms and full bath with double sinks are upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue have any available units?
10010 W MONTECITO Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue have?
Some of 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10010 W MONTECITO Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue have a pool?
No, 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10010 W MONTECITO Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity