9007 West Cinnabar Avenue
9007 West Cinnabar Avenue

9007 West Cinnabar Avenue · No Longer Available
9007 West Cinnabar Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.8% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 9007 West Cinnabar Avenue have any available units?
9007 West Cinnabar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 9007 West Cinnabar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9007 West Cinnabar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9007 West Cinnabar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9007 West Cinnabar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9007 West Cinnabar Avenue offer parking?
No, 9007 West Cinnabar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9007 West Cinnabar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9007 West Cinnabar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9007 West Cinnabar Avenue have a pool?
No, 9007 West Cinnabar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9007 West Cinnabar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9007 West Cinnabar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9007 West Cinnabar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9007 West Cinnabar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9007 West Cinnabar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9007 West Cinnabar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

