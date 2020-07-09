All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

8748 W ADAM Avenue

8748 West Adam Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8748 West Adam Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Deer Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous and recently REMODELED home in the heart of North Peoria! white shaker cabinets throughout with beautiful quartz counters. Open great room floor plan features wood like floors and custom two tone paint. Your client will love the stainless appliances and abundance of storage in the kitchen. Bring your pickiest clients this immaculate property. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8748 W ADAM Avenue have any available units?
8748 W ADAM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8748 W ADAM Avenue have?
Some of 8748 W ADAM Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8748 W ADAM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8748 W ADAM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8748 W ADAM Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8748 W ADAM Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8748 W ADAM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8748 W ADAM Avenue offers parking.
Does 8748 W ADAM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8748 W ADAM Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8748 W ADAM Avenue have a pool?
No, 8748 W ADAM Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8748 W ADAM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8748 W ADAM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8748 W ADAM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8748 W ADAM Avenue has units with dishwashers.

