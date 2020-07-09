8748 W ADAM Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Gorgeous and recently REMODELED home in the heart of North Peoria! white shaker cabinets throughout with beautiful quartz counters. Open great room floor plan features wood like floors and custom two tone paint. Your client will love the stainless appliances and abundance of storage in the kitchen. Bring your pickiest clients this immaculate property. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).