8539 W Monona Ln
Last updated May 28 2019 at 7:43 AM

8539 W Monona Ln

8539 West Monona Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8539 West Monona Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/2 Single Story Home in Highly Desired Peoria Neighborhood! Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings and Hardwood flooring throughout home. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to Sunrise Mtn High School, & Elementary Schools and minutes from the 101 Freeway. Shopping is just around the corner. NO CATS!!! Small Dogs Only, Owner approved, $150-$250 per pet Non-Refundable. Full Service Mgmt. Rent for only $1595 Plus Tax.
NOT available for Move In Until June 5th. Contact Crissy K for more info. 602-550-5058
OR Email Crissy@flraz.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8539 W Monona Ln have any available units?
8539 W Monona Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8539 W Monona Ln have?
Some of 8539 W Monona Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8539 W Monona Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8539 W Monona Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8539 W Monona Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8539 W Monona Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8539 W Monona Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8539 W Monona Ln does offer parking.
Does 8539 W Monona Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8539 W Monona Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8539 W Monona Ln have a pool?
No, 8539 W Monona Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8539 W Monona Ln have accessible units?
No, 8539 W Monona Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8539 W Monona Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8539 W Monona Ln has units with dishwashers.
