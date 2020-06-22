8539 W Monona Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3/2 Single Story Home in Highly Desired Peoria Neighborhood! Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings and Hardwood flooring throughout home. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to Sunrise Mtn High School, & Elementary Schools and minutes from the 101 Freeway. Shopping is just around the corner. NO CATS!!! Small Dogs Only, Owner approved, $150-$250 per pet Non-Refundable. Full Service Mgmt. Rent for only $1595 Plus Tax.

NOT available for Move In Until June 5th. Contact Crissy K for more info. 602-550-5058

OR Email Crissy@flraz.com